Eagles'll beat Bafana Bafana in South Africa - Pinnick

The Nigerian Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick has vowed to revenge Super Eagles' 2-0 loss to Bafana Bafana in the reverse leg of the 2019 AFCON qualifying group E match in South Africa. Pinnick, who is the chairman of the African Cup of Nations at the Confederation of African Football , has also assured the Super Eagles will qualify for the Cameroon edition after sitting out the last two editions.

