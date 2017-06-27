Eagles'll beat Bafana Bafana in South...

Eagles'll beat Bafana Bafana in South Africa - Pinnick

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The Nigerian Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick has vowed to revenge Super Eagles' 2-0 loss to Bafana Bafana in the reverse leg of the 2019 AFCON qualifying group E match in South Africa. Pinnick, who is the chairman of the African Cup of Nations at the Confederation of African Football , has also assured the Super Eagles will qualify for the Cameroon edition after sitting out the last two editions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 6
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May '17 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr '17 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,382 • Total comments across all topics: 282,112,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC