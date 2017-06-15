Disappointing Growth May Force South ...

Disappointing Growth May Force South Africa to Cut Spending

13 hrs ago

South Africa is likely to miss its 1.3 percent growth target this year and may have to curb spending to stick to its budget framework, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said. "We do believe there are a number of hard decisions that will have to be made," Gigaba told reporters in Pretoria, the capital, on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

