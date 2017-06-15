Disappointing Growth May Force South Africa to Cut Spending
South Africa is likely to miss its 1.3 percent growth target this year and may have to curb spending to stick to its budget framework, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said. "We do believe there are a number of hard decisions that will have to be made," Gigaba told reporters in Pretoria, the capital, on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|6
|'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department
|May '17
|HPV maims kills
|1
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr '17
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC