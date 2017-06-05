Derogatory... racist, or simply a racial descriptor?
In a previous edition of our newsletter, we featured the very important Constitutional Court judgment in SARS v Kruger & Others where the court upheld the dismissal of Mr Kruger as being fair where he referred to his superior by the K-word. We represented SARS in the Constitutional Court where it was held that "his abusive and derogatory language was directed at his superior and his fellow African workers and he impugned their thinking or intellectual capacity, demonstrating the worst kind of contempt, racism and insubordinationit bore repetition that the use of the word 'kr' is the worst of all racial vitriols a white person can ever direct at an African in this country.
