Death toll in #CapeStorm, Knysna fire rises to 9

The death toll from the severe weather conditions in the Western Cape reached nine on Thursday, the provincial government said. "Unfortunately we need to announce there's another fatality, we just received the news that we found a three-year-old body, bringing the total fatalities to nine since the disaster started," Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said in a media briefing with his human settlements and finance counterparts.

