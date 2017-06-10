Death toll in #CapeStorm, Knysna fire...

Death toll in #CapeStorm, Knysna fire rises to 9

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

The death toll from the severe weather conditions in the Western Cape reached nine on Thursday, the provincial government said. "Unfortunately we need to announce there's another fatality, we just received the news that we found a three-year-old body, bringing the total fatalities to nine since the disaster started," Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said in a media briefing with his human settlements and finance counterparts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 6
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May '17 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr '17 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,856 • Total comments across all topics: 281,636,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC