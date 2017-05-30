Dance the guns to silence
I FLOWED with diplomats in Abuja to celebrate Africa Day on May 25. Fifty four African countries rolled out the drums to celebrate fifty four years of African unity. In Nigeria, African diplomats had kick started the celebration with a visit to the Federal Capital School of the Blind where they donated N4.7 million .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13)
|Wed
|Lottery Traitors ...
|6
|'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department
|May 7
|HPV maims kills
|1
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr '17
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC