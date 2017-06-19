DA mulls charges against KZN health MEC over oncology crisis
The Democratic Alliance is considering bringing criminal charges against KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC, Sibongiseni Dhlomo, who was singled out by the South African Human Rights Commission for his role in the collapse of the province's oncology services. A SAHRC report released on Monday - which asked Dhlomo's department to provide data on how many people died due to the crisis - found that both the national and provincial health departments "failed to take reasonable measures to progressively realise the right to have access to healthcare services in the KZN province".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|6
|'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department
|May '17
|HPV maims kills
|1
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr '17
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC