DA mulls charges against KZN health MEC over oncology crisis

13 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

The Democratic Alliance is considering bringing criminal charges against KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC, Sibongiseni Dhlomo, who was singled out by the South African Human Rights Commission for his role in the collapse of the province's oncology services. A SAHRC report released on Monday - which asked Dhlomo's department to provide data on how many people died due to the crisis - found that both the national and provincial health departments "failed to take reasonable measures to progressively realise the right to have access to healthcare services in the KZN province".

Chicago, IL

