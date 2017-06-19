DA mulls charges against KZN health MEC over oncology crisis

The Democratic Alliance is considering bringing criminal charges against KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC, Sibongiseni Dhlomo, who was singled out by the South African Human Rights Commission for his role in the collapse of the province's oncology services. A SAHRC report released on Monday - which asked Dhlomo's department to provide data on how many people died due to the crisis - found that both the national and provincial health departments "failed to take reasonable measures to progressively realise the right to have access to healthcare services in the KZN province".

