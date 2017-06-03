Court bid to exhume Ugandan celebrity's body buried with cash

A concerned citizen, a one Abey Mgugu, has dragged A-Plus funeral management and Bank of Uganda to the High Court seeking orders that the body of late Ivan Ssemwanga be exhumed and all the currency notes that were buried with him removed. "Burying a dead body with money is a wastage of public property which violates social and economic rights of other people," he argued.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.