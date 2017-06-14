.com | 'Neck injuries' confirmed in Wellington wife's puzzling fire death

.com | 'Neck injuries' confirmed in W...

Jacques and Sunita van Dyk who died of smoke inhalation during a fire at a farmhouse outside Wellington in May. Cape Town - A post-mortem has revealed that a teacher, who died in a fire along with her husband in their farmhouse outside Wellington last month, had sustained neck injuries. While it is not yet clear what caused these injuries, News24 understands these are consistent with being strangled.

