.com | Multiple vehicle collision leaves 2 dead, 7 injured

Johannesburg Two people were killed and seven injured in a multiple vehicle collision on the R21 northbound before the Atlas turn off in Benoni on Saturday morning, paramedics said. It is understood that one driver had swerved to avoid a pedestrian running across the road, causing a truck to jump the centre medium and veer into oncoming traffic, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

