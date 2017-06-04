.com | Man arrested for Pretoria rape and murder to appear in court

.com | Man arrested for Pretoria rape...

A man is expected to appear in the Cullinan Magistrate's Court on Monday after the body of a woman, who had been raped and murdered, was discovered dumped on a plot of land in Kameeldrit, Gauteng police said on Sunday. "It is alleged that the body of the deceased was dumped by a white Quantum in the plot and was discovered by the employees who were reporting for duty that day," said police spokesperson, Captain Mavela Masondo, in a statement.

