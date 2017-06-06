.com | Man arrested for 5-year-old Strand girl's rape, murder

.com | Man arrested for 5-year-old St...

Cape Town - A 35-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of 5-year-old Minentle Lekhatha of Strand, Western Cape police said on Tuesday. "He was arrested on a charge of murder and is expected to make a court appearance in Strand on Thursday," said spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut.

