.com | Malawian gardener mourns death of sister, niece in Knysna fires

The last conversation Malumbo Manda had with his sister Enara the night before she sustained fatal burn wounds during the fires that engulfed parts of Knysna, she told him she wanted to return home to Malawi at the end of the year. Twenty-three-year-old Enara Manda had moved to Knysna, in the Western Cape, seven months ago with her husband and three-year-old daughter Catherine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.