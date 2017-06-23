.com | Alleged rhino poaching brothers win bail, vow to fight US extradition
Brothers Dawie and Janneman Groenewald were released from police custody on Friday morning after posting bail of R50 000 and R10 000 each respectively in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court. This came after an Interpol task team executed an international warrant for the brothers' arrest on Thursday, and hauled them before court to facilitate an extradition order.
