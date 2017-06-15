Chinese, South African railway firms exploring new cooperation

The South African State Owned Entity Transnet and Chinese locomotive manufacturer CRRC are exploring ways to further strengthen their cooperation, senior officials of both sides have said. In an interview with Xinhua Wednesday at the Africa Rail 2017 in Johannesburg, Thamsanqa Jiyane, Chief Advanced Manufacturing Officer of Transnet, said they are negotiating with CRRC to take their relationship to another level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.