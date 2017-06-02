Chef 's book, food fest offer tastes of her native Cape Town
Cape Town's Zola Nene is in Beijing for a food festival with recipes from her latest book, Simply Delicious.[Photo provided to China Daily] South African food made a splash in China last week, with two TV hosts and authors scooping up honors at the Gourmand International awards in Yantai, Shandong province. One of them, Cape Town's Zola Nene, is lingering in Beijing for a food festival at The Village Cafe, which continues through Monday.
