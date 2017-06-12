Call to rename South Africa 'senseless'

21 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa's call for the ANC to hold discussions around the renaming of the country and the city of Durban has been slammed as "senseless" and a waste of money by opposition party leaders in the city. Mdu Nkosi, IFP caucus leader in eThekwini, said the ANC had lost track of the core issues it should be focusing on, because many people did not refer to "Durban" as "eThekwini" as the name was not globally more popular than "Durban".

Chicago, IL

