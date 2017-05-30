Cable theft blamed for fatal train accident
METRORAIL has blamed cable theft for a crash that led to a man dying when two trains collided at Elandsfontein train station in Germiston on Thursday. Gauteng Metrorail acting provincial manager Goodman Matampi said that at the time of the accident, the trains were being manually authorised between Olifantsfontein and Elandsfontein because of the theft of signalling power cables.
