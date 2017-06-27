bassador of South Africa delivers copies of her credentials

bassador of South Africa delivers cop...

Ambassador of South Africa delivers copies of her credentials

Read more: AkiPress

Newly appointed Ambassador of South Africa to Turkmenistan based in Astana Ms Keitumetsi Seipelo Thandeka Matthews arrived in Ashgabat to deliver her credentials. On June 27, the envoy presented copies of her credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the ministry said in a statement.

