Banks Balk at Risk of Funding South Africa Mining Charter Deals

South Africa's plan to force mining companies to give the black majority a bigger stake in the nation's mineral wealth faces a major obstacle: convincing banks to back billions of dollars of fresh deals in an industry in decline. Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said on June 15 that local mines should be at least 30 percent owned by black people, up from the previous requirement of 26 percent.

