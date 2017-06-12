African leaders say election delays spell "grave danger" for Congo
Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan and nine former African presidents have warned that the future of Democratic Republic of Congo is in "grave danger" due to the failure to organise an election to replace President Joseph Kabila. Kabila refused to step down at the end of his constitutional mandate last December, adding to uncertainty in the vast, mineral-rich central African nation, where regional wars from 1996-2003 killed millions of people.
