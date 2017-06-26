A"nly for whites', says South African Church that bars blacks
A South Africa's Church has barred blacks from attending service as the church on Sunday disallowed two black journalists from entering. Orania is an Afrikaans-only South African town located along the banks of the Orange River, in the arid Karoo region of the Northern Cape Province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|6
|'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department
|May '17
|HPV maims kills
|1
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr '17
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC