2017 Alfred Dunhill Championship canc...

2017 Alfred Dunhill Championship canceled, organizers say

9 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Organizers say the Alfred Dunhill Championship will not take place this year while improvements are being made to Leopard Creek Golf Club.

Chicago, IL

