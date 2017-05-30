2 lions, freed from circuses, are poached in South Africa
In this Sunday, May 1, 2016 file photo, former circus lions inside an enclosure at Emoya Big Cat Sanctuary in Vaalwater, South Africa, after 33 rescued lions from various circuses in Peru and Colombia were relocated to live out the rest of their lives in the private sanctuary. Conservationists say poachers have killed two of the 33 lions that were in the sanctuary north of Johannesburg, it was reported Sunday, June 4, 2017.
