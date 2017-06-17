17-Year-Old Faces Murder Charges for Killing a Man Who Allegedly Tried to Rape Her in South Africa

This week, a teenager in South Africa is facing murder charges following an incident where she killed a man whom she alleges was attempting to rape her. Police that the 17-year-old, who hasn't been publicly identified, told law enforcement that she was on her way to a tavern near the town of Tzaneen when a man, who also wasn't named but is apparently 21 years old, attacked her.

