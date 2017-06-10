10000 evacuated, 4 dead as fires engulf South African town
The first fire which broke out near Plettenberg Bay last night was contained but there's also another burning close to Rheenendal The Presidency on Friday denied reports that President Jacob Zuma is not concerned about a devastating fire in Knysna, the Western Cape Province which is administered by the opposition Democratic Alliance . On social media, #CapeStorm and #KnysnaFire trended in the country with many sharing photos and video of the storm, as well as urging residents to aid those who have been displaced.
