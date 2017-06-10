10,000 evacuated, 4 dead as fires engulf South African town - Thu, 08 Jun 2017 PST
In this photo taken Wednesday, June 7, 2017, firemen fight a blaze in the Kranshoek area in South Africa. Fires fanned by high winds have swept through a scenic coastal town in South Africa, killing several people, destroying homes and forcing the evacuation of up to 10,000 people, authorities and media reports said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|6
|'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department
|May '17
|HPV maims kills
|1
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr '17
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC