Zimbabwe's Mugabe is just resting his eyes during meetings, spokesman says

This file photo taken on January 13, 2017 shows Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe attending a State Dinner for the Africa-France Summit with the Rwandan president in Bamako on January 13, 2017 If you happen to spot Robert Mugabe with his eyes closed for long periods during a high-level meeting, don't worry. According to the 93-year-old's spokesman, the longtime president of Zimbabwe is not sleeping - he's simply resting his eyes.

Chicago, IL

