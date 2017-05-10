Wolvaardt 149 sets up massive win for South Africa Women

South Africa Women 337-5 beat Ireland Women 159-8 by 178 runs Fifth match, Women's Quadrangular Series, Potchefstroom Laura Wolvaardt scored a run-a-ball 149 run knock as South Africa Women registered a comfortable 178 run victory against Ireland Women in the fifth match of Women's Quadrangular Series in Potchefstroom. South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first.

