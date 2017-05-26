Will SA be the first African country ...

Will SA be the first African country to pass effective laws to end prostitution?

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Mail & Guardian

"Prostitution helps perpetuate men's violence against women and girls by objectifying women and undermining gender equality." While it is widely acknowledged that existing laws governing prostitution in South Africa have done little for the well-being of people in prostitution in this country, it has still taken several years for any progress to be made regarding the amendment of laws pertaining to the sex trade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail & Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May 7 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr '17 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,835 • Total comments across all topics: 281,306,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC