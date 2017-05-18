What will New Orleans do with the Con...

What will New Orleans do with the Confederate statues?

Now that New Orleans has removed three prominent Confederate statues and a monument heralding white supremacy, what should it do with them? The city will receive proposals from groups that want to take three of the monuments - the last is tied up in legal issues - and display them. Plans are also being made to fill the spaces they leave behind.

Chicago, IL

