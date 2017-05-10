We 'll deploy 'cultural diplomacy' to...

We 'll deploy 'cultural diplomacy' to end xenophobic attacks - Lai Mohammed

Read more: Vanguard

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said Nigeria will deploy 'cultural diplomacy' as an effective tool to put an end to the incessant xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa. "Nigeria is keen to work with South Africa to put an end to these attacks, deploying the soft power of 'cultural diplomacy', which is widely regarded as an effective tool in this regard," the minister said in Abuja on Friday when he received the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Lulu Mnguni, on a courtesy visit to his office.

Chicago, IL

