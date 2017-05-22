VIDEO: Sevven is ready to take South Africa by storm
The local musician is ready for the world to hear his music and wants to show that true artistry still existed in music. This comes after his successful debut single, Forget Who We Are, and he has since teamed up with RADA unearthed with his amazing pop power ballad, Fight For Love.
