#VanBredaTrial: Paramedic describes m...

#VanBredaTrial: Paramedic describes murder scene

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

The first paramedic to arrive at the house where four members of the Van Breda family had been butchered with an axe told the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday the crime scene was the worst he had seen in his 39-year career. Recently retired, Christiaan Koegelenberg testified that around 7.40am he and a colleague arrived at the De Zalze Estate and found Henri van Breda sitting on the stoep.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May 7 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr 20 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,191 • Total comments across all topics: 280,916,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC