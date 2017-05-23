Van Breda wounds too uniform for life and death fight - doc

An expert in forensic pathology and clinical forensics has told the Western Cape High Court that there was a "strong contrast" in the wounds sustained by Henri van Breda and the rest of his family. Dr Marianne Tiemensa testified on Tuesday that the Van Breda family members had had extensive "chop wounds", while Henri's were very minor and just broke the skin, except for one that was slightly deeper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.