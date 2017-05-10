UPDATE 3-South Africa's Eskom reinstates ex-CEO Molefe, divides ANC

JOHANNESBURG, May 12 South Africa's state power company on Friday reinstated its former chief executive Brian Molefe just five months since he stepped down after being implicated in a report by the country's anti-graft watchdog into alleged influence-peddling. The return of Molefe, an ally of President Jacob Zuma, is likely to deepen a division within the ANC ahead of a conference in December where the party will choose its next leader.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.