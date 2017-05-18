UPDATE 2-South Africa open to Iranian...

UPDATE 2-South Africa open to Iranian investment if new refinery goes ahead

Yesterday Read more: Reuters

CAPE TOWN, May 19 South Africa, a net importer of refined oil products, is looking to West Africa and the Middle East, including Iran, for potential partners on a new refinery project, energy ministry officials said on Friday. Energy minister Mmamoloko Kubayi told parliament that the cabinet expects to decide by December whether to build the refinery that has been under consideration for almost a decade.

Chicago, IL

