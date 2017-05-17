UPDATE 1-Steinhoff says to spin off A...

UPDATE 1-Steinhoff says to spin off African retail business

May 17 South African retail group Steinhoff on Wednesday said it was kicking off a process to separately list its African retail businesses on the Johannesburg stock exchange which it said would avoid those assets being undervalued. The proposed listing is the latest move by billionaire Christo Wiese to bring more of his African retail assets under one roof to create a shopping giant.

