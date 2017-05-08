UPDATE 1-South Africa captures 4 of 5 lions that escaped Kruger park

May 9 Four out of five lions that escaped from South Africa's main national park this week have been captured, the South African National Parks organisation said on Tuesday. The animals broke free from Kruger park on Monday morning close to Komatipoort, a town of 5,000 people, prompting a search by armed wildlife rangers and police who, using helicopters and tranquilliser guns, managed to dart and snare four of the lions.

