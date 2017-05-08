United Nations Environment Programme New Atlas shows energy potential ...
Energy consumption in Africa is the lowest in the world, and per capita consumption has barely changed since 2000 shows a new Atlas released by the UN Environment and African Development Bank at the World Economic Forum being held in Durban, South Africa. Current energy production in Africa is insufficient to meet demand.
