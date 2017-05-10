Two weeks before rapist stepdad hears...

Two weeks before rapist stepdad hears his fate

A 51-year-old Randfontein man, who has been convicted for the rape and indecent assault of his two stepdaughters, on Thursday appeared in Johannesburg High Court, but his matter was postponed for two weeks because the judge "misplaced" his laptop. On Thursday Judge Moosa notified the state, defence and the 51-year-old accused that he had misplaced his laptop and proceedings could not continue.

