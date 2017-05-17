Three men arrested for murder of women in Soweto
Three men were arrested and a task team appointed to investigate the murders of women in Soweto after the bodies of three women were discovered, provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange said. "Police will work around the clock to make sure that perpetrators are brought to book.
