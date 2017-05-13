Three Indian-origin South Africans held in medical school scam

JOHANNESBURG: Three Indian-origin South Africans have been arrested in a massive corruption scam for allegedly selling seats to Indian students to study medicine and other health science courses at a university in the country. Varsha, 44, and Hiteshkumar Bhatt, 46, owners of 'Little Gujarat' restaurant in Durban as well as Preshni Hiramun, 55, a school teacher, are facing charges.

