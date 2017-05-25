This 3-Year-Old's Murder Is Part Of S...

This 3-Year-Old's Murder Is Part Of South Africa's Alarming 'Epidemic'

Courtney Pieters , a 3-year-old girl from a suburb of Cape Town, went missing on May 4. Her body was found nine days later, buried in a shallow grave about two-thirds of a mile from her home. She had been raped twice.

