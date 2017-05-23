Third ANC councillor shot dead in KZN

Third ANC councillor shot dead in KZN

Political killings continue unabated in KwaZulu-Natal after another African National Congress councillor was shot and killed at his home in Gigwini. Community Safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda said on Wednesday that Mduduzi Wiseman Shibase, 39, also a school teacher, was the third ANC local leader murdered in the area this year.

Chicago, IL

