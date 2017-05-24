The Race to Succeed South Africa's Zuma Is On
Jacob Zuma, South Africa's embattled president, still has two years left in his term, but for most business leaders, labor unionists, and even some of his own party's most venerated leaders , he can't go soon enough. The campaign to succeed him is already in full swing.
