The Latest: Paris police fire tear gas at May Day march
South African President Jacob Zuma was jeered by labour unionists and his May Day speech was cancelled after scuffles broke out between his supporters and workers chanting for him to step down. Zuma, who is facing calls to resign after a string of scandals, was expected to call for unity between his ruling party, the African National Congress, and labour unions at the rally in Bloemfontein.
