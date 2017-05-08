Teenagers death sparks violence in S....

Teenagers death sparks violence in S.Africa

11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Houses were set alight on Monday as racial tensions flared in South African town of Coligny in North West province after a court granted bail to two white farmers who were accused of killing a black teenage boy. Report by Pascale Davies.

