Taxi driver allegedly flees after fatal head-on crash
A man died and six other people were injured when a minibus taxi and a car collided head-on in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg on Saturday night, after which the taxi driver allegedly fled the scene, paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a serious head-on collision on the Zuurbekom Road in Randfontein soon after 8pm, Netcare 911 spokesman Nicholas Dollman said on Sunday.
