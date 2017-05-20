Taxi driver allegedly flees after fatal head-on crash

A man died and six other people were injured when a minibus taxi and a car collided head-on in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg on Saturday night, after which the taxi driver allegedly fled the scene, paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a serious head-on collision on the Zuurbekom Road in Randfontein soon after 8pm, Netcare 911 spokesman Nicholas Dollman said on Sunday.

