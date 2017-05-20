Stop collecting goats and promising jobs - " Otiko fires back at Bugri Naabu
The dirty linen of the New Patriotic Party in the Northern Region appears to have been flown high in the open by the Minister for Gender, Women and Children Affairs, Otiko Djaba, as she launched a scathing attack on the Party's Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu with a slew of allegations. The Gender Minister ostensibly accused Bugri Naabu of handing out government jobs in exchange for items of seeming value, like cows and goats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May 2
|Parden Pard
|3
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr 20
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb '17
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart While Sly
|114
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC