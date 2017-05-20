Stop collecting goats and promising jobs - " Otiko fires back at Bugri Naabu

The dirty linen of the New Patriotic Party in the Northern Region appears to have been flown high in the open by the Minister for Gender, Women and Children Affairs, Otiko Djaba, as she launched a scathing attack on the Party's Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu with a slew of allegations. The Gender Minister ostensibly accused Bugri Naabu of handing out government jobs in exchange for items of seeming value, like cows and goats.

