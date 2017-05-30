Spain marks WWI anniversary of boat's sinking near Cape Town
Spanish officials in South Africa are marking the centenary of the sinking of a steamer vessel that killed 134 Spanish passengers and crew members during World War I. The Spanish boat Carlos de Eizaguirre hit a German mine that had been part of a naval blockade near Cape Town on May 26, 1917. The vessel was traveling on a regular route between Barcelona in Spain and Manila in the Philippines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13)
|Wed
|Lottery Traitors ...
|6
|'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department
|May 7
|HPV maims kills
|1
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May 2
|Parden Pard
|3
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr '17
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC