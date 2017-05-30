Spain marks WWI anniversary of boat's sinking near Cape Town

Spanish officials in South Africa are marking the centenary of the sinking of a steamer vessel that killed 134 Spanish passengers and crew members during World War I. The Spanish boat Carlos de Eizaguirre hit a German mine that had been part of a naval blockade near Cape Town on May 26, 1917. The vessel was traveling on a regular route between Barcelona in Spain and Manila in the Philippines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.